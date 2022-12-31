ANDERSON — Though not as drastic as 2020 and the following year, 2022 had its fair share of public health challenges, beginning with the flu.
More than 8% of emergency room visits were because of influenza-like illness during the week of Dec. 17, according to data from Indiana Department of Health.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for Madison County Health Department, predicted the 2022-2023 flu season would be more severe, featuring a particular strain she said would be more aggressive.
In separate interview, Mellinger said her department had been seeing an increase in less severe cases.
With COVID and influenza have come vaccination efforts.
School-aged children were the specific targets for multiple vaccination campaigns, the biggest of which took place Sept. 22 and included dental screenings, school supplies, and activities for kids.
Such efforts would not be possible without state grants. Mellinger said grants for multiple purposes were renewed this year, providing an estimated $1 million.
Increased funding has allowed for initiatives such as testing lead levels in children, COVID testing, COVID vaccinations, and making communication with local schools more efficient.