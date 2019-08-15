ALEXANDRIA — Ninety-year-old Phyllis Johns has congestive heart failure and has undergone five back surgeries throughout her life. When it comes to her family’s yearly trip to Shakamak State Park, however, she insists on enjoying the slide in the aquatic center with as little assistance as possible.
“I’ve always done it, so it’s no big deal,” Johns said.
Johns’ daughter Sharon Johns, 52, said a large group of family members visit Shakamak around the same time in July each year and, eventually, staff members began anticipating Phyllis’ trip down the slide.
Each year, Sharon said, it seems to get harder for her mother as she is more easily fatigued, and when lifeguards asked if Phyllis would once again be riding down the slide, Sharon said she wasn’t sure if Phyllis would make it up the 42 steps.
“With her heart and her legs, it does her in, but she doesn’t think it does until she gets up the next day,” Sharon said.
Before the group left the park this year, however, Phyllis carried out her tradition — twice.
The first time, Sharon said her mother walked each step on her own and didn’t admit she needed to take breaks between steps until the last few landings. On the way up, family members surrounded Phyllis on each side, and another group waited in the water at the bottom to catch her.
“What was really neat, I think, was everybody at the pool stopped to watch her walk up until she came down, and then once she did they all clapped,” Sharon said.
When asked why she enjoys going down the slide each year, Phyllis simply shrugged and explained that she has enjoyed going down slides ever since she was first introduced to them at her elementary school’s playground.
Sharon suggested that Phyllis also enjoys a break from the heat.
“When we go down there it’s hot, and there’s water (on the slide),” Sharon said. “She sits up, which makes you go slow, and it’s just a nice little cool ride, and then you get down and plunge into the pool.”
Immediately after Phyllis slid down for the first time, she was followed by her 31-year-old grandson Jeffery Johns and his then-5-week-old daughter Ellie Johns.
“I was more nervous about her (Ellie),” Jeffery said. “She (Phyllis) is a pro, she’s been going down the slide for years.”
As the father of the newest member of the Johns family, Jeffery said he is looking forward to continuing the tradition of visiting Shakamak State Park and sharing the memories his family has made at the park with his daughter.
“Lord willing,” Phyllis said she too intends to continue visiting the park and going down the slide on her own next year and as many years after that as she is able.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.