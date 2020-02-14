ANDERSON — A doctor who specializes in child abuse pediatrics said Paisley and Riley Hudson both suffered injuries in what is referred to a triangle of safety.
Dr. Shannon Thompson from Riley Children’s Hospital testified during the Ryan Ramirez murder trial on Friday.
Ramirez, 30, of Chesterfield, is charged with murder and Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Prosecutors said if Ramirez is convicted of killing 23-month-old Paisley and seriously injuring her then 3-year-old brother, they plan to pursue a sentence of life without parole.
Paisley died on July 28, 2018.
Thompson said she evaluated Riley after Paisley’s death for signs of abuse and the 3-year-old had a number of injuries similar to his sister.
She said there is a triangle of safety that runs from the ear along the side of the face, and down the neck to the top of the shoulders where accidental injuries are unusual.
Riley and Paisley had numerous bruising and injuries to these areas of their bodies.
Thompson said accidental injuries typically occur in young children over bony areas such as the forehead, shins, knees and elbows, but Paisley had bruising inside her ears and areas with soft tissue.
She said Riley had two broken bones in his arms, a broken rib and a broken bone in his foot when she evaluated him and all were diagnosed as non-accidental trauma or child abuse.
Thompson told jurors the only explanation given to medical professionals when Riley was brought in for care was he had done the injuries to himself.
“He couldn’t do it to himself,” Thompson said.
A juror asked if Thompson could identify how the injuries to Paisley occurred and she said she can only identify the injuries, not how they were inflicted.
“I don’t know exactly what happened to that child, but something did,” Thompson said.
A juror also asked if Riley could have injured his sister with his broken rib.
“I do not believe he caused his injuries or his sister’s injuries,” she said.
Dr. Jimmie Smith, a forensic pathologist from West Virginia, also told jurors a young child could not have committed the injuries found on Paisley.
Smith performed the autopsy on Paisley and explained each step to the jurors.
He said he has conducted more than 200,000 autopsies in the last 10 years and Paisley had blunt impacts to her head, multiple contusions and abrasions.
“The back right side of her skull was broken – fractured,” said Smith.
Two deep liver lacerations were also discovered during Paisley’s autopsy.
“Death would occur within hours from internal bleeding,” he said.
Smith said almost half of the little girl’s blood supply was found in her abdominal cavity.
“There shouldn’t be any blood in there,” he said.
Testing revealed Paisley’s injuries were less than 24 hours old, Smith said.
He said the girl’s injuries would have been painful and once her body went into shock she would have lost consciousness before she died.
The last witness in the state’s case against Ramirez testified Friday afternoon. Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when the defense will have an opportunity to present evidence before final arguments are made and the jury deliberations can begin.
