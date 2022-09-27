ANDERSON — The man arrested Monday in the stabbing death of an Anderson woman is her son, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Jiam Adonmani Payton Hart, 28, Anderson, was booked into the Madison County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder at 8:36 p.m. Monday, according to the jail's inmate records. He's being detained without bond as part of an investigation into the death of Janet Hart, 49.
She was found dead in her home Monday afternoon.
During his initial court appearance Tuesday, Jiam Hart told Magistrate Jason Childers that he receives a monthly $559 disability check.
The Madison County prosecutor has until 1 p.m. Friday to file formal charges against him.
The probable cause affidavit states that Janet Hart’s daughter, Jireh, attempted to contact her mother by telephone Monday. When there was no answer, she knew something was wrong.
According to Janet's daughter, Jiam and his mother had been arguing about food and other issues the night before she was found dead.
Jireh Hart went to her mother’s home at 1634 Meridian St. and found the door open. Upon entering, she found Janet Hart on the floor, dead with multiple stab wounds to her back.
The court document said officers were familiar with the residence as a result of previous calls and located Jiam Hart in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street, where he was taken into custody. His mother’s credit card was in his possession.
Jireh Hart told investigators that on Sunday she received a text from her mother that Jiam was acting like a fool and a subsequent text stated he was yelling and spitting on his mother.
After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found on the kitchen table a petition filed by Janet Hart to place her son in a group home. The petition stated that he was physically aggressive toward Hart and was suffering from hallucinations, paranoia and delusions.
During an interview with police, Jiam Hart said his mother kicked him out of the house and that because he doesn't live there, he is not her son.
“Did you stab your mom?” Detective Chris Christian asked Jiam Hart.
Hart told investigators, "You just told me what happened.
“You solved it, Mr. (Chris) Christian. What else do you want me to say,” Hart responded.
Hart’s father, John, who now resides in Ohio, said in a telephone call to The Herald Bulletin that his son started to develop mental problems about six years ago.
John Hart said Janet Hart moved to Anderson to keep him from seeing his two children, and he has had little contact with them for several years.
“There is a lot going on within that entire family."