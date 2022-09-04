ANDERSON — Old homes could bring new challenges for parents with children under the age of six as they could contain high levels of lead.
Joe Davis, environmental supervisor for Madison County Health Department (MCHD) said several homes in Indiana, including Madison County, were built before 1978 and could contain lead paint.
Chips and dust from decaying paint are a hazard, Davis said, especially when ingested by small children.
Holly Leech, nursing supervisor for MCHD, said children under six do not possess fully developed blood brain barriers and are highly vulnerable.
The blood brain barrier works to keep toxins out, while letting nutrients in, according to the Queensland Brain Institute website.
Indiana now considers blood lead levels between 3.5 and 4.9 mcg/dL to be elevated.
The Indiana General Assembly passed HB1313 requiring health care providers to test the blood lead levels of children under six. Requirements take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and will run until Dec. 31, 2026.
The bill also specifies that the requirements are for providers only. Parents are not required to have their children tested or be tested themselves.
When asked why the change occurred, Leech suspected it was because of increased knowledge about lead paint its harmful effects on children.
Not reaching age-appropriate milestones such as rolling over or being able to throw a ball, as well as speech difficulties, Leech said, can be cause for concern.
She said having the child tested is paramount to rule out lead poisoning as a cause.
“Lead poisoning can show up like any developmental delay, that’s why it’s important to have lead testing done at their provider during a well child checkup,” Leech said.
Once elevated levels are detected in a child, the MCDOH will then monitor the child’s levels. Leech said children with blood levels above 5 mc/dL are subject to an assessment in which a nurse and a representative from the environmental department will visit the home.
The nurse will look for developmental or physical issues associated with elevated blood lead levels. Any children under six and pregnant women in the house would need to be tested it could affect the developing baby.
The environmental representative would test the home.
Current testing consists of sending paint chips into a lab, which, Davis said, could take a few weeks. The department is waiting on an XRF machine which can produce accurate results within seconds.
From there, the homeowners and parents will decide how to move forward.
Those with questions should contact the Madison County Health Department at (765) 641-9524.