CHESTERFIELD — U.S. Sen. Todd Young of Indiana says all elected officials should condemn any extremism that divides the nation.
Young spoke briefly Friday with The Herald Bulletin after attending the annual Republican Lincoln Club Dinner at Mill Creek Event Center.
“I completely condemn white supremacy and all other forms of extremism that undermines our unity as an American people and will continue to do so,” Young said when asked about President Donald Trump not denouncing white supremacy groups during the first presidential debate last week.
“I think every elected official, including the president of the United States, has an obligation to condemn hatred, whether it’s the Ku Klux Klan or the Nation of Islam,” Young added.
The senator said he was not surprised by Trump's nomination of former Notre Dame law professor Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It didn’t surprise me because I had fairly extensive conversations with the President and his advisors,” he said. “I pressed for her nomination. The president couldn’t have made a better choice.”
When asked about Republicans' efforts to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court before the November election, he said the process should absolutely move forward.
“We’re duty bound to do everything in our power to move forward with the confirmation process and see how the committee hearings go,” Young said. “Hard questions should be asked, so that everyone can get a sense of her jurist philosophy and how she would handle particular types of cases — how she applies her form of legal reasoning to real-world situations.”
Young later said he doesn't expect that any Democrats in the U.S. Senate will vote to confirm Barrett. Republicans hold a 53-45 majority in the Senate. Fifty-one votes are needed to confirm a Supreme Court justice nominee.
Young’s trip to Madison County was in doubt until right before he arrived in Chesterfield.
Russ Willis, Republican Party chairman, said Young has close contact with President Trump and was being tested for the coronavirus.
Willis said if Young tested positive his remarks would be made by telephone. After Young tested negative, he appeared before the gathered Republicans.
“It is a very serious virus, as some of you might have been impacted by this,” Young said. “We’re praying for President Trump and the first lady.”
Young said the false doctrine of American socialism looms large with the upcoming election.
He said if the Democrats get control of the presidency and U.S. Senate to join with their control of the U.S. House they will make Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states to increase their majorities in the Congress.
“There will be a massive tax increase to pay for all the goodies,” Young said.
He contends that Democrats and the far left want to promise free health care and a free college education in a new “New Deal.”
