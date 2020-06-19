ANDERSON — Several stacked cases of water bottles threatened to topple, while chips, granola and other snacks nearly overflowed a wagon pulled by an organizer.
One attendee of the Friday protest march from Anderson's west side to downtown offered sunblock to anyone who needed it, while another attendee posed for a photo with a sign that read “Racism: America’s original sin.”
Najalah Humphrey, 25, along with friends Jay Dupree-Gibson, Tyson Mangrum, Leandra Slayton and Sa’ra Skipper, organized the march, which drew about 150 people to the old Kmart lot that now sits empty.
Humphrey said she had seen other protests at the Kmart, and though she had never organized a march before, she wanted to make this one bigger and more organized than others before it.
Humphrey’s goal was to talk about economic issues that the west side of Anderson faces. She believes young people like herself and her friends are the ones with the most power to enact change.
“Our generation, the millennials, we have a lot of reach, we use social media to get everybody together,” Humphrey said. “I feel like now is our time to really step up and make a difference in our community.”
The president of the League of Women Voters of Anderson, Anikka King, was present and helped register 10 people to vote during the march. King said voting is key to ensuring more accountability in Anderson’s government.
Before the march, Pastor Darnell Williams from New Purpose Ministries and others spoke about Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the freedom of enslaved African Americans after the Civil War. They also discussed economic issues the west side of Anderson faces and how voting diligently for candidates who prioritize African-American issues is vital for change.
“Don’t you let this die,” Williams said into the megaphone with Humphrey at his side, speaking directly to the young people in attendance. He reiterated what Humphrey said about the importance of younger generations, proclaiming “they won’t take this lying down.”
Jonathan and Sarah Trick brought their two children, 7-year-old Hadassah and 5-year-old Nehemiah, to the march because Jonathan felt it was important for the whole family to be part of the movement to end racism.
“I was watching ‘Selma’ last week, which was like 60 years ago, and I felt like I was watching news today,” Jonathan Trick said. “We were just looking for something to do to help the cause.”
The march arrived at Anderson City Hall about 2 p.m., where more speakers demanded actions to end systemic racism. At Jackson and Eighth streets, a woman got out of her car and yelled expletives at the protesters.
Humphrey said the episode and a few others like it didn't diminish the effectiveness of the march.
“The community came out and supported us; it went very well,” Humphrey said. “We’re just getting started … it’s not my event, it’s our event.”
