A weekend in the 40s, but we’ll get higher wind gusts as well. Saturday night’s low will be al,l the way down to 19 degrees, and Sunday’s low will hit 25 degrees. Make sure you get the long johns, heavy socks, gloves and warm boots out if you’re heading to Saturday’s Winterfest and parade.
AIMS Winterfest/First Friday
Anderson AIMS Winterfest takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Venues and organizations will include A Town Center, Anderson Mainstage Theater, Anderson Museum of Art, Pulp and Pine, Collective Roots, Grunewald Historic House, Paramount Theatre, BYOB, Gray’s Design Studio, Soroptomist of Anderson, Star Photo, Trinity Episcopal Church, Anderson Indiana Main Street (AIMS) and Anderson First United Methodist Church.
Check Facebook for all the up-to-date information by searching facebook.com/AndersonAims.
Christmas Parade and Celebration
The 2022 Christmas Parade and Celebration gets underway at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with the Festival Celebration including photos with Santa, live reindeer, pony rides, pictures with princesses, snowball fights, free hot cocoa and cookies, inflatables, the ice skating rink and much more.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. at Eighth and Main streets, and travels to Meridian, then to Jackson Street before concluding on Sixth Street. At 6:30 p.m., the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony concludes the day.
Annual Cookie Walk at the Union Building
Soroptimist’s annual Holiday Cookie Walk (part of the city’s annual Winterfest celebration) will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the atrium at the Union Building, 1206 Meridian Plaza. Price is $8 per dozen.
Cookies will be prepackaged in half-dozen quantities. Proceeds will fund Soroptimist International of Anderson’s educational awards for women and other charitable projects in the community, which include Alternatives, Scholar House and Willow Place. In August, they hosted Lunafest film festival at the Paramount Theatre.
‘Turkey shoot’ at Chesterfield Legion
The Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road, is still holding its annual “turkey shoot” at noon each Saturday. For information, contact the Legion at 765-378-7827 or Darrell Baylor at 765-644-7177.