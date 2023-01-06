The temperatures have dropped back down, letting us not forget it is winter in Indiana.
Saturday’s and Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 30s slipping to the 20s at night. Saturday will be mostly sunny with light and variable winds. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing in the afternoon.
Legion serving frog leg dinners
The Middletown American Legion Post 216, located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, will serve up broasted frog leg dinners on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (while they last).
They also have broasted fish dinners available. Both come with two sides.
The legion is non-smoking, so those under 21 are welcome.
euchre tournament at Anderson Eagles
The Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St., will host a euchre tournament from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The event is a fundraiser for Secret Families of Madison County. Entry fee is $25 per person. There will be light snacks along with a cash bar.
The Pop Rox Band will entertain from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 765-606-5466.
Belgian Winery plans bingo Night events
Belgian Horse Winery will be hosting Bingo Nights at the Winery from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4, and April 8.
This weekend’s event will be hosted by the Boys High School Baseball Program at Shenandoah High School as well as Coach Painter and staff.
You must be 21 to attend. The cost is $5 per card, or 3 for $10 (cash only).
Legion Riders plan all-you-can-eat meal
The Lapel American Legion Riders Post 212 will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast Sunday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Carry-out will be available.
The meal is open to the public and will take place the second Sunday of each month through March. The post is at 1600 N. Main St., Lapel.