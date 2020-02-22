ANDERSON — A local coalition formed to address the issue of mental health in Madison County and fight the addiction epidemic is planning to step up its efforts after receiving a boost from an anonymous donor.
The donation covers Rick Zachary’s salary as outreach coordinator for the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition for the next two years.
“We took five months, went through a couple of different channels and they did not pan out so I did some talking on my own and convinced somebody that he was worth bringing back,” said Karen Finnigan, Madison County Health Department health educator and member of the coalition.
Zachary was around at the beginning of the coalition. In 2015 he was leading the UAW’s community health initiatives and union leadership had tasked him with addressing mental health issues. At the same time, Madison County Triad Chairman Dennis Lanane wanted to address mental health issues among the county’s senior population, many of whom live in isolation.
Instead of forming two committees, Zachary and Lanane joined together along with Mike Casuscelli of Meridian Health Services.
The group started as the Mental Health Coalition but added addictions when they found the two often go hand in hand.
Finnigan joined the group after the disbanding of the suicide prevention committee.
The group meets on the second Thursday of the month at Meridian Health Services and brings together over 30 representatives from Madison County organizations with a stake in improving the county’s mental health and fighting the addiction epidemic.
“We tore the walls down,” Casuscelli said. “Everybody was working in their individual silos and that’s where the three of us originally were. We were like, wait a minute, we don’t all need to reinvent something here.”
Zachary left the group in 2018 when new union leadership changed directions and he returned to work at the GM plant in Fort Wayne.
Now retired, he started back with the coalition this month. A few weeks into the job, he is catching up on what’s changed and working with his board and steering committee to set the group’s priorities.
One area he wants to focus on is speeding up the process of getting people into treatment.
“My main focus – and I believe it will save a lot of lives, a lot of families – is to have a plan in place when somebody is there and they need help, that we get it right then and there,” Zachary said. “The more minutes that go by the more people you lose.”
Overdose deaths in Madison County dipped in 2018 to 33 from 49 in 2017, but shot back up last year to over 50.
Among the challenges facing the county is a lack of capacity. People seeking services find a waiting list, then end up in the emergency room or in jail, Zachary said.
Part of that problem is licensing. Because Indiana does not have reciprocity agreements with other states for licensing, health professionals moving to the state face a complicated licensing process, which makes it difficult to recruit talent, Casuscelli said.
The coalition has been talking with lawmakers to try and remove the roadblocks.
Suicide deaths in the county remained the same between 2018 and 2019 at 27. “The biggest thing is we’re seeing it in the schools now,” said Casuscelli.
Pendleton schools had two suicides and six more attempts last year. Elwood and Highland each lost a student to suicide.
Education programs like QPR and SafeTalk look to reduce the number of suicides by teaching how to talk to someone you think might be a danger to themselves.
“We just have to make them aware that you do have something to learn that you can then keep your eyes open,” Finnigan said.
“What we’ve got now with Rick is somebody who can focus on day-to-day (tasks), digging in the trenches, finding issues out there and doing some fundraising so that we can get out and do some more things,” Casuscelli said.
