ANDERSON – As a result of neighborhood concerns, the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals has denied the opening of a gas station.
The BZA voted unanimously Wednesday to deny a request for a special exception being sought by Mudassar Ather to open a convenience store at the intersection of 23rd and Meridian streets.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the property was a former gas station and auto repair shop.
He said Ather intended to demolish the existing building and construct a two-story building with a convenience store on the first floor and office space on the second floor.
Steve Servies with Servies Engineering & Surveying, said Ather was trying to take a blighted property and improve it with a new building.
“It was a filling station for a long period of time,” he said.
Several area residents spoke in opposition to the special exception noting that there are already three gas stations in the area and concerns about safety.
“How many gas stations does the town need,” John Kinser asked. “Meridian Street is a high traffic area and we’re just adding unnecessary traffic.”
He said there are a lot of children in the area, many using the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene community center.
Resident David Flint said the church is improving the neighborhood.
“They should put a business in there that will benefit the neighborhood,” he said.
Pastor Joe Dagostino with Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, said the church has invested $3.5 million in the community center.
He said the church is working strongly to keep the facility and vehicles secure.
Dagostino said he was speaking for several residents in the area that were concerned about the plans to operate the station 24 hours per day.
“We would love to see more businesses in the area,” he said. “We’re getting a lot of positive traffic at the community center and plan to open an after-school program in the fall.”
BZA member Greg Spencer in making the motion to deny the request said the neighborhood is opposed to the opening of the gas station.
“The neighborhood has spoken pretty clearly,” he said.
In other business, the BZA did approve a special exception requested by VR Empire and the Elda Corporation for a gas station and convenience store on the southwest corner of 38th Street and Rangeline Road.
Stires said the plan is to demolish a vacant house on the property and open the station as soon as possible.
Attorney Ray Basile said the Elda Corporation owns adjacent property and there are plans for future development in the area.