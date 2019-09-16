ANDERSON – Across the state of Indiana there are 11 designated scenic byways that were created to increase the number of visitors.
The scenic byways in Indiana are predominately located south of U.S. 40 along the Ohio River.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is tasked with approving the designation as a scenic byway, but none have been approved since 2018.
“The process for the scenic byways program starts at the community level,” Scott Manning of INDOT said. “Generally, a stakeholder group, usually tourism, historical, cultural group, etc. express interest in designating a scenic byway.”
The group will then submit an application to INDOT, he said.
“It should be noted that applications do not have to come from a local government entity, but generally local governments are represented in the stakeholder or at least lend their support,” Manning said. “When INDOT receives a request, this initiates a review by the state scenic byways committee.”
That committee is chaired by an INDOT representative and includes a member from the Department of Natural Resources, Office of Tourism and local government advocacy group such as Accelerate Indiana Municipalities or Association of Indiana Counties.
Manning said the committee reviews the byway proposal, a public meeting is generally held to accept public comment and then the committee will vote to recommend a byway designation, recommend denial of byway designation, or table the proposal and request more information from the proposers.
The final decision is made by the INDOT commissioner and lieutenant governor.
“The criteria used by the committee to make a recommendation involves evaluating the natural, historical, and cultural significance of the route as well as how the byway designation can positively impact tourism and recreation,” Manning said.
No byway requests are pending.
“The benefits of the program have largely been in respect to marketing and tourism for local communities that are building brands and value propositions around historic, natural, or cultural assets that are tied to or accessed by a given roadway,” Manning said.
Matt Rust, executive director of the Madison County Visitors Bureau, believes a designation of a scenic byway that would include portions of Madison County would benefit tourism.
“I’m familiar with the program, but not with the application process,” he said. “The idea is to increase tourism through the designation. I think of the National Road through Wayne County with the Antique Alley.
“I do think a designation would be a part of increasing tourism in the area,” he said. “We have Indiana 38 that runs through the county and the town of Pendleton.”
The scenic byways program is, by all accounts, an effort to avoid the intrusion of “garish” stores and ads along historic routes.
