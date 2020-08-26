ANDERSON — Sheryl Jane Myers introduced, one at a time, each of 15 women wearing the traditional white of the women’s suffrage movement to read their bio cards written in the first person in a mini-reenactment of the Seneca Falls Convention that kicked off the nation’s women’s movement.
Far removed from that historic day in 1848 New York, the socially distanced backyard commemoration Thursday of the 100 years since the 19th Amendment became law giving women in the U.S. the right to vote was for members of the Unity Church of Anderson.
“I thought this would be very appropriate to honor the women on whose shoulders we stand,” Myers said. “It was very special to see what the ladies accomplished wearing long skirts and corsets and raising their own families.”
She will host another lunch for the group indivisible Wednesday in her backyard. The Kikthawenund chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution also hosts an event Wednesday.
They are among many ways Madison County residents are marking the passing of a century since women achieved the right to vote after a 70-year struggle.
“I never say we were given the right to vote. We had to fight for the right to vote. We had to win the right to vote,“ said Myers. “It’s a right we can still lose.”
The retired biology and environment science teacher of 31 years from the former Highland High School said her luncheon helped her feel a connection to the history of women she said were involved in working for equality since nearly the birth of the nation.
“I got goose bumps. That spirit that moved women to fight for the vote, we still have today,” she said. “If we do love democracy, we have to be engaged or it dies.”
On a local level
Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson said women from Elwood to Pendleton, many of whom were wives of judges and politicians, were active in the suffrage movement. But information about the activities of Madison County suffragists in the years leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment is hard to come by.
“Surprisingly, there was not a lot going on that was reported in the papers,” he said. “There may have been a lot going on but it was not reported in the papers. It was always front page news, but it was not headlines.”
The local movement, however, appeared to pick up steam as the Indiana Legislature got behind it, leading to passage of partial voting rights for women on a local level, Jackson said.
“From my research, it doesn’t seem like they were highly organized for many years. Once they coalesced into a faction, they were more effective,” he said.
Among the Madison County women known to be active in the movement, Jackson said, was Ella B. Kehrer, best known for establishing an Anderson hospital for tuberculosis patients.
“She was a speaker at a meeting, I think that was in Frankton, where she was asked to speak about the movement,” he said.
When the amendment finally passed, Jackson said, the suffragists greeted their triumph with great enthusiasm.
The original certification on Aug. 26, 1920, of the 19th Amendment, which Indiana became the 26th state to ratify, was celebrated with a parade in which women carried banners that read “At Last, At Last,” “Thanks, Gentleman” and “You’re All Right, Gentlemen.”
At the direction of the newly formed League of Women Voters, factory whistles were blown and church bells rang throughout the county at noon Aug. 28, 1920.
Political activity started almost right away with large delegations of women from Elwood and Summitville gathering for the county’s first political meeting in the circuit court room of the courthouse, Jackson said.
Spiritualist ties
However, there was one group of Madison County women who made suffrage central to their mission: the spiritualists at Camp Chesterfield established in 1891 as a home to the Indiana Association of Spiritualists.
According to Rachael D. Smith, assistant lecturer of Women’s & Gender Studies and affiliate faculty in the Department of History at Ball State University, said though there were some men, most spiritualists were women, meaning suffrage was a natural cause for them. An offshoot of the Quakers, who spearheaded the national women’s movement, the more controversial spiritualists are the first Christian denomination to ordain women and have female leadership, she added.
“Spiritualists themselves were very much involved in social justice but especially where it comes to women’s rights,” the Markleville resident said.
In fact, women, including founding member Amelia Colby Luther, signed on to the charter for Camp Chesterfield, Smith said.
“That was huge, because women may have been a part of founding organizations but didn’t sign their names to documents,” she said.
Realizing their power on even a small level inspired the women to seek more, Smith said.
“Political autonomy was written into their organization,” she said. “To them it was a major contradiction that they could start an organization, become an ordained minister, but they couldn’t even contribute to how their country was run.”
The participants at Camp Chesterfield, which had its own Women’s League, wanted to be agents of change and participate on the political structure on the local, state and national levels, Smith said.
“They had to be rabble-rousers. They had to be in your face to get what they wanted and needed out of their country,” she said.
In addition to suffrage, they also were aligned with the other causes of the women’s movement, abolition and temperance. To this day, alcohol is not allowed on the grounds, said Smith, who though not a spiritualist, worked nearly two decades at Camp Chesterfield.
“It was very much second nature for them to be abolitionists,” she said.
Among the most well-known spiritualists was Indiana suffragist Mae Wright Sewall, founder of the Propylaeum women’s club in Indianapolis. Sewall was known to have come to Camp Chesterfield to deliver a lecture, Smith said.
“Unfortunately, she was very much in the closet about her spiritualism because of her work as a teacher,” she said.
But most spiritualists aren’t so well known.
“A lot of people did not pay attention to what they were doing,” Smith said. “We had to do some serious digging on these women to find them, and to bring them to prominence.”
For instance, Laura Millspaugh, believed to have been the daughter-in-law of David Millspaugh, a founder of Camp Chesterfield, lived on the grounds, Smith said. She represented Indiana at the 1913 suffrage parade at the White House in Washington, D.C.
