PENDLETON – On March 16, Linette Benedict took a step back from her mobile dog grooming business because she is on an immunosuppressant and wanted to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, which has been proven particularly lethal for people with certain medical conditions.
But even though she is on unemployment, like 80 million other Americans, she is expecting a little something extra in her bank account Wednesday from the U.S. government to help tide her over.
“I know some groomers are out there, but I’m not,” the Pendleton resident said. “I knew it would be helpful for me because I essentially am unemployed at this time,”
The Internal Revenue Service since Saturday has been depositing checks totaling $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each child age 17 or younger into the accounts of an estimated 80 million Americans who will have access to the money starting Wednesday. The checks are part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill.
The deposits are being made to households that already have account information on file with the IRS through their 2018 or 2019 tax returns. The IRS is expected to make a second round of payments later this month to Social Security beneficiaries who don’t file returns but receive payments by direct deposit.
Paper checks are expected to be sent starting in May for taxpayers for whom there is no direct deposit information available. Processing those could take up to 20 weeks, the IRS warned, though a page where people can submit account information is planned to be launched by the end of the week.
Benedict, who lives by herself, said she plans to use her money for bills.
With a business that takes her into Indianapolis and as far away as Carmel, Benedict also applied for a Small Business Administration loan through the stimulus program.
“Looking from my end, it’s not going very far, but looking at what they’re doing for a whole country, it’s probably pretty generous,” she said.
Unlike Benedict, Johnathon Lundy, of Elwood, said he’s concerned about how the stimulus money will be paid back. Though he initially liked the idea, Lundy said listening to the news and learning more about it has led to some concerns.
“It’s going to be harder to pay back that big of an amount,” he said. “If they’re going to send everybody so much money, it’s going to put us in debt. I’m not saying it’s a bad idea to help others. I think it can put the economy farther in debt.”
Earning $500 to $800 a week remodeling homes to support a family that includes his wife and three children, ages 3, 5 and 9, Lundy said he doesn’t know whether he can afford to repay the $3,900 his family is expected to receive.
“If I have anything to do with it, it will be paid off. But if for some reason it doesn’t get paid off, I can see it falling on future generations,” he said.
Lundy said he thinks it would have made more sense if the stimulus money given to individuals was targeted only to those who have become ill or lost their jobs to coronavirus.
“I think it’s going about it the wrong way. I think there should have been more directives involved,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.