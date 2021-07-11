ALEXANDRIA – Lucy Loller was named the 2021 4-H Queen Sunday at the Madison County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Her sister Noelle was named queen in 2018, making this the fourth time in the history of the pageant that sisters have been selected.
Ruthie Spooner was named 1st runner-up, Olivia Williams was selected as 2nd runner-up, with Bailey Barnett named Miss Congeniality by other fellow contestants.
“It means the world to me,” Loller said. “I’ve looked up to the Madison County queens in the past.”
Loller admitted to being nervous.
“It’s awesome,” Krista Loller, Lucy’s mother, said. “My husband and I grew up and met in 4-H.
“It’s part of who we are,” she said. “The sisters are very close. We’re humbled that she was able to win. everyone did a great job.”
Noelle Loller said she helped Lucy with her speech, interview techniques and modeling.
“I was nervous,” she said. “I did think she would win. She’s my sister.”
During her speech Loller explained that 17 years ago she was an orphan in China.
“Seven thousand miles away there was a young couple that had a desire to adopt a baby from China,” Loller said. “I’m that child.
“Family is more than a word,” she said. “It’s defined by love. They made me who I am.”
2020 Queen Emily Betz, who was selected last year virtually, got to make her first and last walk as 4-H queen.
Betz said 2020 was a year of tragedy, loss and chaos around the world when the pandemic struck.
“The year seems like a blur,” Betz said.
She talked about Frankton High School closing in March 2020 and the canceling of senior prom and graduation ceremonies.
Betz said she decided to enter the queen contest to make a difference in people’s lives.
As her service project, Betz collected 1,600 items that were sent to 20 Madison County residents serving in the military.
