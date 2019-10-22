ANDERSON – Construction of the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center planned for northern Madison County is being delayed.
Following the denial of a tax abatement by the Madison County Council this month, an Invenergy official said this week that the company would delay construction.
“Given the uncertainty around tax abatement, Lone Oak has decided to delay the start of construction on the project that was planned for this fall,” project manager Katya Samoteskul wrote in an email.
“The project is a good investment for Madison County, and we are hopeful that we can come to an agreement on a tax abatement at some point in the future,” she wrote. “Lone Oak Solar is eager to provide $24 million in property taxes, $1 million in economic development payment and to generate 150+ construction jobs and at least two operations jobs for Madison County, and we would like to get to work sooner rather than later.”
County council voted to deny the 10-year tax abatement request for the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center. Invenergy was seeking the tax abatement on the proposed $110 million project that would generate 120 megawatts of electricity in northern Madison County.
Company officials said the 10-year tax abatement would have saved the company $5 million in property taxes over the 10 years. Samoteskul said during the council meeting that the tax abatement would have reduced the cost of the electricity to the potential buyer of the power.
She added that Lone Oak Solar Energy Center would be competing with renewable energy resources nationwide to provide electrical power and said that the reduced cost through the tax abatement was necessary.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals voted earlier this year to approve two special exceptions for the development. The BZA in May approved a special use for the Lone Oak Solar Energy Center on 850 acres. A second special exception was approved on Sept. 24 by the BZA for an additional 350 acres.
Invenergy said the additional acreage was required because of the 500-foot setback from non-participating property lines established by the BZA at the May meeting.
Opponents of the proposed solar energy facility raised concerns about the reduction in property values for surrounding property owners and the loss of prime agricultural ground.
The opponents have filed a lawsuit against the BZA, contending the vote of board member Beth Vansickle should not have been allowed because she is not a resident of the county.
The BZA attorney said before the special use was approved that the courts have generally denied requests to nullify a vote that has already taken place.
