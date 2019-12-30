ANDERSON — Democrat Donna Davis, who represented the 2nd District on the Anderson City Council since 1984, died Sunday following a lengthy illness.
Davis won reelection to a 10th term on the council in November. She was one of the longest serving members in the history of the city council and served several terms as president.
Davis, 82, retired from the Anderson Township Trustee’s Office in 2019 and operated Joe Davis Auto Tops and Seat Covers with her husband in downtown Anderson for 40 years.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Davis will be greatly missed and impossible to replace.
Davis was always attending to the district and looking for ways to make improvements for local residents, he said.
“She was thrilled when we started the blight elimination program,” Broderick said. “She attended the first couple of demolitions in her district.”
He said Davis was a loyal person and worked closely with several city administrations over the years.
“She always kept her word,” Broderick said. “Donna would stand her ground if she thought it was best for the city.”
He said Davis always voted and did what she thought was right for Anderson and the 2nd District.
“She was an exceptional person,” Ludy Watkins, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, said Monday.
“Donna was one of those people who cared about people,” she said. “She represented the people of her district and the Democrat Party for many years. She will be missed.”
Watkins said the party is required to conduct a caucus within 30 days to elect someone to represent the 2nd District on the Anderson City Council. The Democratic Party precinct committeemen will make the determination of who will replace Davis.
Former city councilman Greg Graham described Davis as a gallant woman.
“We were members of different political parties when I first got elected,” he said. “But over the years we became good friends.”
Graham said Davis was among the best at representing her district on the council.
“What I will remember is how hard she worked for the residents of the district,” he said. “She was always pitching for a district that needed a lot of help.”
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said he knew Davis and her husband for more than three decades.
“She was a good person and a good councilwoman,” he said. “She was very informative.
“Donna had a big heart,” Dixon said. “If you needed some help she was right there with you.”
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Friday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service with visitation starting at 11 a.m.
