ANDERSON — Longtime Anderson High School basketball coach Norm Held, who led the Indians to four state finals, has died at the age of 85.
Held passed away Thursday morning in Florida, officials at Loose Funeral Home in Anderson confirmed.
Held coached the Indians from 1975 to 1993, compiling a record of 343-114. His teams won five semistate championships, nine regional titles, 10 sectionals and five North Central Conference crowns.
He coached two Mr. Basketballs at Anderson, Troy Lewis in 1984 and Maurice (Kojak) Fuller in 1993.
This story will be updated.
