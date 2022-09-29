ANDERSON — Chief Photographer and Photo Editor John Cleary is retiring from The Herald Bulletin after 51 years at the newspaper and its forerunners in Anderson.
The Herald Bulletin held an open house retirement celebration for Cleary on Thursday at Anderson Country Club.
Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick, shown shaking Cleary's hand, read a proclamation from the city thanking Cleary for his service to the community. Senior Reporter Ken de la Bastide recalled many years working with Cleary as he presented the retiring photographer with a gift.