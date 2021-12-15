ANDERSON — There were lots of smiles on the faces of numerous children that took part in the annual Cops & Kids event.
The Fraternal Order of Police has been conducting Cops & Kids for close to four decades, and this year the union was able to have law enforcement officers shop with the 118 children.
Last year, because of the pandemic, officers did the shopping from lists provided by the children and had a pickup location at the local Meijer store.
“The best part of the whole thing is getting back to the indoor shopping with the cops and kids together,” said organizer Kenny Davenport. “Last year was a struggle, but it worked out. We’re very excited to be back with the kids.”
Davenport said the FOP raised about $18,000, which allowed each child to spend $150.
“It’s amazing to see,” he said of the children asking to buy gifts for family members.
Davenport said Precision Strip does an annual donation through payroll deductions and raised $1,800 for the effort.
Kristina Claypool was at Cops & Kids with her granddaughter for the first time.
“It means a lot,” she said of the program. “The kids need it, and I think it’s just something they should do every year. The kids are excited about it.”
Claypool said her granddaughter got everything on her shopping list.
Braydon Ginder was sworn in as an Anderson Police Department officer Monday and was participating at the annual program.
“I always wanted to be a firefighter,” he said. “My house burned down in 2012 and after that, I wanted to be a firefighter.
“I have a bunch of family members on the police department, so I switched over,” Ginder said. “Now I’m loving it.”
Ginder said APD Chief Jake Brown gave the new officers the opportunity to take part in Cops & Kids.
“It’s very fun,” he said. “I’m excited to support all of the program.”
Mike Anderson, president of the FOP, said it’s different from last year and nice to have the kids interact with the officers.
“It’s the whole experience,” he said. “The officers get to spend time with members of the community, and it’s a positive experience.”
Anderson said Meijer and the Indiana Department of Child Services have been great partners over the years.
“We’re blessed by the number of donations we receive,” he said. “Every dollar goes back to the kids.”
Bert Chambers has been with APD for eight years and is a regular at the Cops & Kids event.
“The best part is seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces, and we love it to,” he said. “Every officer out here loves doing it for the kids.”
Chambers said every year the kids buy items for their family members. He said this year, a boy he was shopping with purchased a present for his younger sister.
“It would shock you, the kids’ hearts,” he said. “Always seem to be thinking of someone else.”
Abigail Leath is also a new member of APD and was out shopping with the kids.
“I decided I wanted to be a police officer in college,” she said. “With everything going on in the world, I wanted to try and make a little difference.
“I was really drawn to the community policing,” Leath said. “Shopped with a 10-year-old girl that went straight to the toy section. This is a big thing that I really wanted to do.”
Kyrsten Arena was there with her 6-year-old daughter, participating for the first time.
“She’s so excited,” Arena said. “It’s a very helpful thing for me this year. It was going to be a rough year. This will make it a lot better for my daughter.”
