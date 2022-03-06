These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

10-30-34-43-44

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

Cash4Life

17-37-40-42-45, Cash Ball: 2

Lotto Plus

02-03-11-30-35-38

Quick Draw Midday

09-11-16-21-23-29-30-31-41-44-47-54-61-62-65-70-71-72-73-77, BE: 29

Daily Three-Midday

6-9-3, SB: 8

Daily Three-Evening

0-9-4, SB: 4

Daily Four-Midday

8-6-9-4, SB: 8

Daily Four-Evening

8-7-0-8, SB: 4

Quick Draw Evening

05-07-11-12-14-15-17-22-28-31-37-39-47-51-59-66-68-71-72-77, BE: 22

Hoosier Lotto

01-26-30-32-34-42

Estimated jackpot: $7.8 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $126 million

Powerball

08-23-37-52-63, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $85 million

