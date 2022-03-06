These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
10-30-34-43-44
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Cash4Life
17-37-40-42-45, Cash Ball: 2
Lotto Plus
02-03-11-30-35-38
Quick Draw Midday
09-11-16-21-23-29-30-31-41-44-47-54-61-62-65-70-71-72-73-77, BE: 29
Daily Three-Midday
6-9-3, SB: 8
Daily Three-Evening
0-9-4, SB: 4
Daily Four-Midday
8-6-9-4, SB: 8
Daily Four-Evening
8-7-0-8, SB: 4
Quick Draw Evening
05-07-11-12-14-15-17-22-28-31-37-39-47-51-59-66-68-71-72-77, BE: 22
Hoosier Lotto
01-26-30-32-34-42
Estimated jackpot: $7.8 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $126 million
Powerball
08-23-37-52-63, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $85 million
