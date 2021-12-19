The Associated Press
These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5: 08-09-22-24-32; Estimated jackpot: $258,000
Cash4Life: 02-27-37-46-57, Cash Ball: 1
Lotto Plus: 08-13-27-29-30-36
Quick Draw Midday: 01-02-05-10-25-28-33-37-42-44-45-46-50-51-56-60-66-69-76-80, BE: 2
Daily Three-Midday: 7-3-0, SB: 9
Daily Three-Evening: 5-9-0, SB: 6
Daily Four-Midday: 0-4-0-6, SB: 9
Daily Four-Evening: 1-4-4-6, SB: 6
Quick Draw Evening: 01-03-20-23-24-26-29-33-37-42-46-57-60-63-64-65-66-70-71-76, BE: 20
Hoosier Lotto: 05-10-12-13-40-42; Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million
Mega Millions; Estimated jackpot: $171 million
Powerball: 02-06-24-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2; Estimated jackpot: $353 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.