The Associated Press

These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5: 08-09-22-24-32; Estimated jackpot: $258,000

Cash4Life: 02-27-37-46-57, Cash Ball: 1

Lotto Plus: 08-13-27-29-30-36

Quick Draw Midday: 01-02-05-10-25-28-33-37-42-44-45-46-50-51-56-60-66-69-76-80, BE: 2

Daily Three-Midday: 7-3-0, SB: 9

Daily Three-Evening: 5-9-0, SB: 6

Daily Four-Midday: 0-4-0-6, SB: 9

Daily Four-Evening: 1-4-4-6, SB: 6

Quick Draw Evening: 01-03-20-23-24-26-29-33-37-42-46-57-60-63-64-65-66-70-71-76, BE: 20

Hoosier Lotto: 05-10-12-13-40-42; Estimated jackpot: $3.4 million

Mega Millions; Estimated jackpot: $171 million

Powerball: 02-06-24-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2; Estimated jackpot: $353 million

