These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 5
03-18-34-43-44
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Cash4Life
05-11-31-42-49, Cash Ball: 3
Lotto Plus
06-11-17-25-38-41
Quick Draw Midday
03-06-09-11-14-16-19-20-23-25-32-34-40-43-47-52-54-59-71-76, BE: 16
Daily Three-Midday
5-0-6, SB: 5
Daily Three-Evening
2-9-7, SB: 6
Daily Four-Midday
8-2-6-5, SB: 5
Daily Four-Evening
0-0-9-4, SB: 6
Quick Draw Evening
01-04-05-06-09-14-19-22-24-29-32-35-43-57-62-64-65-71-72-74, BE: 5
Hoosier Lotto
06-11-28-31-39-40
Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
Powerball
11-15-43-55-61, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
