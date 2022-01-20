These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5

03-18-34-43-44

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Cash4Life

05-11-31-42-49, Cash Ball: 3

Lotto Plus

06-11-17-25-38-41

Quick Draw Midday

03-06-09-11-14-16-19-20-23-25-32-34-40-43-47-52-54-59-71-76, BE: 16

Daily Three-Midday

5-0-6, SB: 5

Daily Three-Evening

2-9-7, SB: 6

Daily Four-Midday

8-2-6-5, SB: 5

Daily Four-Evening

0-0-9-4, SB: 6

Quick Draw Evening

01-04-05-06-09-14-19-22-24-29-32-35-43-57-62-64-65-71-72-74, BE: 5

Hoosier Lotto

06-11-28-31-39-40

Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

Powerball

11-15-43-55-61, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $62 million

