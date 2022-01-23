These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

09-16-19-29-33

Estimated jackpot: $146,500

Cash4Life

06-22-29-51-52, Cash Ball: 1

Lotto Plus

02-11-13-27-32-40

Quick Draw Midday

02-04-07-13-14-19-24-29-35-39-40-43-45-47-55-61-68-73-76-80, BE: 13

Daily Three-Midday

0-6-4, SB: 7

Daily Three-Evening

0-9-4, SB: 2

Daily Four-Midday

4-7-6-9, SB: 7

Daily Four-Evening

2-7-6-5, SB: 2

Quick Draw Evening

06-12-15-22-26-29-33-42-45-47-57-63-64-65-66-68-74-77-79-80, BE: 68

Hoosier Lotto

11-18-29-30-41-45

Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Powerball

08-14-33-36-67, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

