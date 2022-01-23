These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
09-16-19-29-33
Estimated jackpot: $146,500
Cash4Life
06-22-29-51-52, Cash Ball: 1
Lotto Plus
02-11-13-27-32-40
Quick Draw Midday
02-04-07-13-14-19-24-29-35-39-40-43-45-47-55-61-68-73-76-80, BE: 13
Daily Three-Midday
0-6-4, SB: 7
Daily Three-Evening
0-9-4, SB: 2
Daily Four-Midday
4-7-6-9, SB: 7
Daily Four-Evening
2-7-6-5, SB: 2
Quick Draw Evening
06-12-15-22-26-29-33-42-45-47-57-63-64-65-66-68-74-77-79-80, BE: 68
Hoosier Lotto
11-18-29-30-41-45
Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
Powerball
08-14-33-36-67, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $76 million
