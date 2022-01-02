These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5: 09-15-20-23-36
Estimated jackpot: $515,500
Cash4Life: 05-11-19-23-33, Cash Ball: 4
Lotto Plus: 02-03-04-07-27-41
Quick Draw Midday: 01-05-07-12-16-29-31-39-40-41-44-45-48-50-52-55-57-60-64-66, BE: 66
Daily Three-Midday: 7-8-7, SB: 4
Daily Three-Evening: 1-8-0, SB: 7
Daily Four-Midday: 7-3-3-7, SB: 4
Daily Four-Evening: 7-6-6-3, SB: 7
Quick Draw Evening: 02-08-13-18-20-21-23-24-25-37-51-54-63-66-70-74-76-77-78-80, BE: 77
Hoosier Lotto: 01-25-30-32-38-40
Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million
Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $244 million
Powerball: 06-12-39-48-50, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $500 million
