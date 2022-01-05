These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
16-19-25-29-35
Estimated jackpot: $581,500
Cash4Life
05-13-19-20-29, Cash Ball: 2
Quick Draw Midday
02-08-10-12-14-15-16-21-22-24-28-37-41-54-55-61-64-68-69-80, BE: 41
Daily Three-Midday
5-4-5, SB: 1
Daily Three-Evening
8-8-3, SB: 0
Daily Four-Midday
9-8-4-8, SB: 1
Daily Four-Evening
1-7-5-2, SB:0
Quick Draw Evening
01-07-09-15-21-26-27-31-34-36-37-40-42-44-46-49-53-74-78-80, BE: 37
Mega Millions
04-06-16-21-22, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
Estimated jackpot: $244 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $575 million
