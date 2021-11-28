These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

01-06-10-19-33

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Cash4Life

04-05-08-55-56, Cash Ball: 1

Lotto Plus

06-26-31-42-44-45

Quick Draw Midday

02-11-18-21-22-37-38-41-44-48-51-57-59-60-63-64-65-70-73-77, BE: 22

Daily Three-Midday

5-3-0, SB: 8

Daily Three-Evening

1-5-1, SB: 2

Daily Four-Midday

4-5-6-1, SB: 8

Daily Four-Evening

1-3-2-7, SB: 2

Quick Draw Evening

01-03-09-13-15-22-27-29-36-37-42-44-48-50-56-59-62-66-67-75, BE: 3

Hoosier Lotto

04-06-15-26-40-43

Estimated jackpot: $2.2 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

Powerball

08-32-55-64-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

