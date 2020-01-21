ANDERSON – A former Alexandria city councilman has been elected to complete the four-year term of the late Donna Davis on the Anderson City Council.
Don Lynch was chosen Monday during the 2nd District Democratic Party caucus.
Davis was elected to a 10th term in November, but died in December creating the vacancy on the city council.
Five candidates were seeking to complete Davis’ term: Lynch, Jeff Barranco, A.J. Patrick, Jen Rusher and Tony Watters.
There were six of the seven eligible precinct committeemen at the caucus meeting with Lynch receiving four votes on the first ballot.
Each candidate was allowed to speak for five minutes.
“I’m looking forward to this very much,” Lynch said following his election.
Lynch said his first goal is to meet with the other members of the city council and to talk with Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
“I want to get up to speed with what Donna (Davis) was working on,” he said. “I want to see economic development come to the district.”
During his remarks to the precinct committeemen, Lynch said he has lived in the district for three years and has been an active volunteer.
“I’m vested in the community,” he said. “I’m the best candidate because of my experience. I want to be a watchdog for Anderson.”
Barranco said he has been a member of the Anderson Community Schools board for three years. He said the school system is a microcosm of the city.
“You can’t address those issues on the school board,” he said. “”The council has the power of the purse and can write legislation.”
Barranco said he wanted to make sure city services were fully funded and that elected officials should be willing to discuss the issues facing Anderson.
Patrick said he wanted to see the 2nd District cleaned up.
“I care about this community deeply,” he said.
Rusher said in her job as a school teacher she sees the challenges facing families and that people are struggling economically.
“Donna Davis paved the way for women to serve on the city council,” she said. “I want to be a voice for the voiceless.”
Rusher said there is room for economic growth in the district and she wanted to be a link for people in need of services.
Watters said he has lived in the district his entire life and has been active in the Democratic Party for 30 years.
“I am District 2,” he said. “What Donna (Davis) did for the district can’t be surpassed.”
