ANDERSON — It is that time of year when fresh Indiana sweet corn is ready and abundant and there is no better place to get it than from Mack “The Corn Man” Sams’ vegetable stand.
Sams, who sells corn from Ousley Farms in Elwood, has been selling corn for 23 years and raising corn for 45 years.
This year he started selling the Wednesday before the county fair and plans to sell until Labor Day or until the corn runs out.
He also sold corn at the state fair for 15 years.
Sams’ stand can be found along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Anderson on Tuesdays and Fridays. He sells in Marion on Wednesdays, Strawtown on Thursdays and Pendleton on Saturday. Sams starts selling at 10 a.m. and sells until 5 p.m. or until the corn runs out.