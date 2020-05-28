ANDERSON — Madison County election officials have found enough workers for all 38 voting sites on primary day.
A concern that the COVID-19 pandemic would make it difficult to get workers turned out to be unfounded, officials said.
There will be 255 people working the polls on Tuesday, which is fewer than in previous election cycles.
Because of the safety restrictions imposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Madison County Election Board voted to reduce the number of voting locations.
Voters were encouraged to cast absentee ballots, and early voting started Tuesday at the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Early voting will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday from 8 a.m. to noon in Room 108.
The 38 polls sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Approximately 10,000 people have cast ballots by mail.
A total of 190 people have cast ballots at the courthouse.
“All the sites are fully staffed,” Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said. “I was pleasantly surprised.”
Willis said there were less than 10 people who were not willing to work at a voting site because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a lot of new people that are going to work,” he said.
Ludy Watkins, chairwoman of the Madison County Democratic Party, also expressed surprise that there was no problem finding poll workers.
“There are a lot of younger people that will be working the polls,” she said. “We did struggle with older residents because of health concerns.”
Because of the reduced number of polling sites, the poll workers will have additional work to perform.
“They will be overseeing three or four precincts at a time,” Watkins said.
She said the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office has provided Madison County with masks and sanitizer for the poll workers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.