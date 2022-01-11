ELWOOD — Elected officials serving on Madison County school boards generally oppose any change that would require candidates to declare a party.
Robert Savage, who has served 33 years on Elwood Community Schools’ board, is one of several from around the state who offered their thoughts Tuesday on House Bill 1182 to the House Election and Apportionment Committee.
“If you bring in partisan issues or just open the door, who knows what will happen,” he said, speaking on his own behalf. “It’s pretty obvious that school boards don’t want the pressure they have now. They’re being attacked in some places, and it’s really disruptive to the process.”
Politicizing the process, he said, would have what he believes might be unintended consequences,
“Would teachers or janitors have to be a member of a certain party to be hired? Will superintendents change whenever party control on a board changes? It’s just a Pandora’s box.”
On average, Savage noted, superintendents serve about three years in any one district. Many, he said, want to make a name for themselves, changing the policies of prior administrations and destabilizing districts just as they are improving.
“Just when you get to the good part, that all changes. I have seen that many, many times. You can’t have continuous improvement when you have continuous change.”
Penny Stevens, who has served eight years on the Alexandria Community Schools board, said she hates the idea of having to put an R for Republican, D for Democrat or I for Independent behind her name. Her only desire and that of her colleagues is to be a public servant looking out for the best interests of students and parents.
“I think we’d miss a lot of good people who won’t want to run because of that,” she said. “We live in a small town, and I am not into severing relationships, especially not over politics.”
The current push toward partisan school boards, she said, is a direct result of highly publicized issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and rising opposition to critical race theory, which generally does not exist in K-12 education.
In her case, however, people are aware Stevens is a Democrat because she ran under that ticket for Alexandria mayor. But she doesn’t believe that affects how constituents see her as a school board member.
“I think part of that is Todd (Naselroad) and I were very good with each other (during the race). We didn’t speak ill of each other,”
Kenneth Hodson, who has served a little more than a year on Anderson Community Schools’ board, admitted many people asked him with which party he was affiliated with when he ran in 2020. However, he also doesn’t believe declaring a party would be in the best interests of those he serves.
“As an independent, I was always in favor of the parents and the children.”
Though he and the board have dealt with thorny issues, such as masking and when and how to return to in-person education during the pandemic, Hodson said the board doesn’t really deal with political issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.