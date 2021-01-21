ANDERSON — Metrics used by the state to gauge the spread of COVID-19 were trending downward, and two community health centers joined the vaccination effort in the fight against COVID-19 this week.
The county's two-metric score was 2.5 on Wednesday. For the county to move from red to orange, the score needs to remain at 2.5 or lower for another week.
"We have to follow red restrictions until we are orange two weeks in a row," said Stephenie Grimes, Health Department Administrator. "It looks like we all can breathe a little easier if we continue that trend."
Meridian Health Services began a drive-thru vaccination clinic Tuesday at its Suzanne Gresham Center, 3620 W. White River Blvd., Muncie.
Open Door Health Services will begin offering vaccinations Thursday at its Muncie location at 333 S. Madison St.
Appointments are required and can be made scheduled through the state's website vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov or by calling 211.
Both locations are using the Moderna vaccine and run Monday through Friday.
Open Door can administer about 150 doses a day and is prepared to scale up as more vaccine becomes available, said Suzanne Clem, director of community awareness at Open Door.
"An eligible individual can schedule their vaccination outside of their own county, so Anderson residents are able to schedule in Muncie if locations or appointment timeframes are more convenient," Clem said.
Vaccinations are currently open to Indiana residents 70 and older, front-line health care workers, first responders and long-term care residents and staff.
As of Wednesday, the Health Department has given 667 doses of vaccine. According to the state's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, 5,975 county residents have received their initial dose, while 1,474 are fully vaccinated.
