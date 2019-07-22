ANDERSON – The Madison County Commissioners have fired JoAnna Collette as the director of JobSource, effective immediately.
Collette said Monday she met with Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, and County Administrator Tim Westerfield and was terminated from the position she had held since 2014.
Her annual salary was about $70,000.
Collette said Gaskill gave her the option to resign and retain her position through the end of July or be fired immediately.
“I refused to resign in protest,” said Collette, noting she was not given a reason for her termination by Gaskill or Westerfield.
Gaskill and Westerfield did not return telephone calls from The Herald Bulletin seeking comment.
Collette said Gaskill told her that she failed to provide her and Commissioner Mike Phipps with audit files, files Collette insisted were never requested.
Last year the Indiana State Board of Accounts conducted a special audit of JobSource and found the agency was unresponsive in providing requested documentation. The state audit said JobSource lacked internal controls to track how funding was used for various programs.
She said Gaskill also asked how many properties were owned by JobSource and how many properties its non-profit, JobSource Inc., has on the certificate sale in April.
A security guard was sent to the JobSource building Monday while Collette emptied her office.
“This is a stunning display of thoughtless leadership,” Collette said. “I have done my best to promote JobSource and to promote meaningful programs.
“I have no idea why I was let go,” she said. “I have invited commissioners Gaskill and Phipps to visit our offices every month since November, and they have never appeared. I don’t know what the political motivation for this is.”
Commissioner John Richwine said his fellow commissioners did not involve him in any conversations pertaining to the firing of Collette.
"It was handled inappropriately," he said. "When you have a problem with an employee that works for you, you have an executive session to discuss the problem and then, if necessary, discuss it in a public meeting."
Richwine said he didn't know who would take over the position of JobSource director.
"It's a big job," he said. "There could be a lot of ramifications because the county contracts with the state to provide the services."
Just two weeks ago, the commissioners terminated the employment of Jennifer Tyler, the former acting director of Veterans Affairs. And earlier this year, they fired Kent Odom as properties manager. Also, former County Administrator Dan Dykes resigned when his contract wasn’t renewed in January.
Collette served one term on the Anderson Community Schools board of trustees and ran for the Republican Party nomination for Anderson mayor in the May primary. She finished third behind winner Rick Gardner and former Mayor Kevin Smith.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
