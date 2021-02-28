ANDERSON — Madison County officials are expected to make a decision soon on the reauthorization of a syringe exchange program.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Aspire Health Indiana's request to allow the syringe exchange program to resume. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Room 110 of the Madison County Government Center.
The Indiana General Assembly is currently considering legislation to extend the state authorization for the syringe exchange program through June 30, 2030.
The current state authorization expires July 1 and could put an end to nine counties that currently have the programs.
Barbara Scott, CEO of Aspire Indiana Health, asked if the syringe exchange program is approved by the commissioners that it be extended for two years.
Originally the commissioners discussed extending the program through July 1.
Scott asked that Madison County extend the program through July 1, 2023.
Richwine previously said the county will look at both options.
The county’s syringe exchange program started in 2015 through the Madison County Health Department.
After the Madison County Council voted not to fund the program with local tax dollars, Aspire Health Indiana restarted the program in 2018 and it ceased operating last June.
Julie Foltz, director of infectious disease for Aspire Indiana Health, said previously the local program had 287 regular participants before ending.
Letters in support of extending the Madison County program were submitted by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, at the commissioners meeting on Jan. 19.
Shane Hatchett of the Indiana State Department of Health said the state agency is a strong supporter of restarting the program in Madison County. He said it’s an important part for the prevention of the spread of HIV and hepatitis C and to save lives.
He said the syringe exchange site is an important location for people needing health care, food and shelter and substance abuse programs.
“It’s a lifeline to the resources and options in their own community,” Hatchett said.
