ANDERSON — Local units of government in Madison County have been awarded $3 million in Community Crossings grants by Indiana.
The $3,051,847 grants were announced Tuesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The program, administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation, requires 25% in matching funds from smaller communities and a 50% match from larger governmental entities.
Madison County was awarded $354,515.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the funds will be used to pave New Columbus Road from the Anderson city limits to U.S. 36.
Bastin said the paving project will connect to the work done in 2021 from U.S. 36 to Ind. 38 on County Road 100 East.
The city of Anderson was awarded $451,956; that is the sixth grant the city has received through Community Crossings.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city applied for the funding in January to pave 2.6 miles of roads.
The funding will be used for these projects: 19th Street from Central to Columbus avenues; Jackson Street from the Broadway bridge to 12th Street and from 17th to 19th streets.
“The state opens this competitive grant process two times each year,” Broderick said. “We will also be applying in August for about $550,000.”
Since Community Crossings started in 2016, the city of Anderson has received $5.5 million.
The city of Elwood was awarded $749,726, and Mayor Todd Jones said the city is providing $250,000 in matching funds.
“We already have a list of roads that will be repaved,” Jones said. “The city will be spending $1 million on paving this year.”
Jones said Elwood has received $5 million for paving work since 2016, and this is the fourth consecutive year the city received $750,000 from the state.
“I’m thrilled that Anderson and Madison County are able to take advantage of the Community Crossings program and get a boost in making critical infrastructure repairs,” said state Rep. Terri Austin.
“It’s a priority of mine to attract new residents to our community. Safe roads and bridges are one tool we can use to welcome new families.”
State Rep. Bob Cherry, vice chairperson of the Indiana House Ways & Means Committee, said communities depend on reliable, safe roads to transport goods and services.
“This funding is critical in helping local government ensure our infrastructure is well taken care of.”