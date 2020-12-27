ANDERSON — The Madison County Community Foundation has pledged $100,000 to help food pantries across the county.
"What we've done is pledge $100,000 through the foundation to meet some immediate needs in this area," said Sally DeVoe, executive director of the Foundation. "We have every intention of working with our food banks in the next weeks and months and making sure that they have enough wherewithal to work with the folks that need help."
Second Harvest Food Bank's website curehunger.org lists 14 food pantries across the county with one temporarily closed for the month of December due to the latest surge of COVID-19.
"We served 136 families last week," said Cindy Hart, secretary at East Lynn Christian Church in Anderson.
While the need has grown, increased donations have helped the pantry keep pace.
"That has been very helpful so that we can get more out to the community," Hart said.
In Union Township, Chesterfield Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Dunham has also seen more people using the Chesterfield Community Pantry.
"The need is going to get worse in the next year or so with the businesses that I think will end up closing because of the pandemic," Dunham said.
At the Elwood Community Pantry, Pastor Ron Becker said his number of clients went down at the start of the pandemic but is starting to pick back up.
He thinks the lower numbers were due to people scared to get out because of COVID-19.
Through mid December the pantry has helped 462 families and distributed 135,000 pounds of food.
"God has blessed us," Becker said. "We're thankful we've been able to meet all the need that has come to us."
Increased donations and grants have the pantry well stocked at the moment.
Christmas baskets assembled by the pantry this year include 13-pound hams, compared to 3- and 4-pound hams common in the past.
"I was able to buy them through Second Harvest and it cost me $2.21 a piece for them. Last year I paid $8 for a 3- and 4-pound ham," Becker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.