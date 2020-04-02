ANDERSON — A third person has been confirmed to have died from the COVID-19 virus, according to the Madison County Health Department.
Stephenie Grimes, the department’s administrator, said Thursday that another 18 positive tests were reported by the Indiana State Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 63.
The newest positive cases include 11 women between the ages of 20 and 70s and seven males between the ages of 20 and 70s.
The county’s two top health officials are urging people to continue to stay at home and to practice social distancing when around other people.
“Staying home and social distancing will work,” Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County health officer, said. “It’s our only tool until a vaccine is developed.”
Wright said Madison County was ahead of other neighboring counties in preparing for the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dr. Troy Abbott, president of the Madison County Board of Health, said the stay-at-home order is partially working, but it could be better.
“When people need to go out they should get only the essentials and go back home,” he said. “Don’t linger in the local stores.”
Grimes said the third person to die was a man in his 90s. Family members of Jack Vangets, 95, formerly of Lapel, said he died from the new coronavirus on Wednesday.
Last week, Frederick Partlow, 78, Frankton, died in Hamilton County, where he was hospitalized. On Wednesday, Grimes reported that a woman in her 80s was Madison County’s second confirmed death from the coronavirus.
Grimes said she can confirm deaths only when she receives a death certificate.
To date, 40 women and 23 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madison County. The county’s first positive test was reported March 18.
The largest age group in Madison County for contracting the virus is between the ages of 60 and 69 with 12 reported cases or 19% of the county’s total cases.
Eight of the positive tests to date have been for people under the age of 30.
Sixty-four percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Madison County are women and 52% of the positive test results are in people over the age of 60.
Wright said the younger people testing positive are probably a combination of being exposed at work or returning from spring break.
“We continue to grow each day and as testing becomes more available, our total cases will continue to increase steadily,” Grimes said.
Because of federal privacy laws the health department is not disclosing where the person lives, worked or anything specific for each patient.
Data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,039 positive tests statewide with 78 deaths reported. A total of 16,285 people have been tested statewide.
