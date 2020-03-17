ELWOOD — Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-month-old girl in Elwood.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Emmarie Pablo was brought to the emergency room of St. Vincent Mercy by her mother at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The little girl was unresponsive and not breathing and was pronounced dead at 12:36 p.m.
“Everything is still under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology,” said Noone.
She said the autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Investigators spent several hours at the home of the child located in the 2000 block of Main Street on Tuesday.
“It’s a suspicious death,” Noone said. “It’s under investigation by our office and the police department.”
