ANDERSON — Information is being sought to help locate an Anderson woman's family following her death.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said Linda Darlene Harney, 67, was found deceased in her Anderson home on Oct. 3.
Noone said Harney grew up in Lapel and was a lifelong resident of Madison County, but her relatives have not come forward to claim her body.
Harney was born Dec. 5, 1951.
Anyone with information regarding her relatives should contact the Madison County Coroner's Office at 765-425-9481.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.