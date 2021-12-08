ANDERSON — With no money left in the budget to cover $33,000 in unpaid bills, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott sought an additional appropriation of $76,000 from the county Tuesday.
Abbott informed the Madison County Council that he has spent $33,000 for professional services, but the $255,000 appropriated already has been spent.
He requested the $76,000 to get through the end of the year, funding the council didn’t approve. The council did authorize $13,962 in transfers to pay the bills in 2022.
The council for 2021 approved an $80,000 budget for professional services and has provided an additional $175,000 this year.
“The money has not been appropriated,” Abbott said of the outstanding bills. “We have ongoing expenses. We owe more than $33,000.”
The additional funding was requested in October but it was not submitted in time to meet the 10-day required advertising of the additional appropriation.
If there is a deficit at the end of the year, that amount will be taken out of the office's 2022 budget.
Council President Ben Gale said the council budgeted $224,533 for the operations of the coroner’s office, and Abbott has spent $434,565 this year.
“That’s nearly double the budget, and now you’re asking for additional funding,” Gale said. “Are there inefficiencies or a lack of discretion in the number of autopsies being performed.”
Katherine Callahan, chief deputy in the coroner’s office, said $100,000 was paid from the 2021 budget to cover previous expenses.
Gale said the council appropriated $70,000 to cover those costs.
Abbott maintained that his office's caseload has doubled in 2021.
Gale said according to records at the Madison County Health Department, there were 254 coroner cases and 68 autopsies in 2020. Thus far in 2021, there have been 182 cases and 98 autopsies.
“Our numbers don’t match,” Abbott said. “I went to a case on Sunday, which was our 241st case.”
Callahan and Abbott also raised a concern about the lack of necessary equipment for a permanent county-purchased trailer being used as a morgue.
Callahan said there is a need for cameras, a lift, shelving and storage space.
“The coroner is responsible, but we have no money in the budget,” she said.
Councilman Anthony Emery read an email exchange dated Oct. 19 in which the coroner’s office was told to get a list of the needed items, price quotes and to request to be on the council agenda for an additional appropriation.
“What steps have you taken to find vendors,” Emery asked.
Callahan asked where the office should start the process.
“You have no gotten price quotes or made a request to the council,” Gale said.
Abbott said the company he has contacted about the equipment has not responded for some reason.
He said the county needs a permanent morgue.
Emery said there have been discussions with the commissioners about including a morgue when the new county jail is constructed.
“There has been no request to the council from the coroner’s office,” Gale said.
