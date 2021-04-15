ANDERSON — Because of a decline in diversion money received by the county prosecutor’s office, the Madison County Council has agreed to cover the shortfall.
The Council on Tuesday approved $59,196 from the county’s general fund to cover the budgeted salaries for 17 positions in the prosecutor’s office.
“The money for the salaries was coming from the diversion program funds,” Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Thursday. “The diversion fund cannot cover the salaries for this year.”
Also approved was $75,098 from the CARES Act fund to cover expenses in the prosecutor's office that had been paid with the diversion program funds.
The council approved $20,000 from the general fund at the request of Sheriff Scott Mellinger to pay for housing inmates in other counties due to overcrowding in the county jail.
Mellinger said Thursday the numbers of inmates housed elsewhere varies based on the population at the Madison County Jail. This week, 12 prisoners are being housed outside of Madison County.
The sheriff said the $20,000 should be enough to cover the cost for several months.
Sumner absent
For the fourth consecutive meeting, Councilman Steve Sumner, R-2nd District, did not attend.
Sumner was charged in December with criminal counts of child solicitation and possession of child pornography, both Level 6 felonies.
In February, the County Council voted 5-1 on a resolution requesting Sumner resign from the council.
A status conference is set for April 29.
Commented
