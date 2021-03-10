ANDERSON — The Madison County Council voted Tuesday to delay approving the distribution of the COVID-19 funds because of the number of requests and the limited amount of funding.
Councilman Anthony Emery made the motion to table requests and to establish a priority of projects to be funded.
“We don’t want to be on a first come, first served basis,” he said.
Emery suggested that a committee be formed to create a priority list for the projects.
The council did approve a request from Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe for $128,601 in COVID-19 funding.
Happe lowered the request because the local court system received a $92,000 grant from the state.
“There are COVID issues related to the operation of the courts,” he said. “These are technology needs.”
Happe said some of the computers being used by the courts have to be replaced because of the continuous use during internet hearings.
“I understand setting priorities,” he said. “But we have been waiting for approval since last fall.”
The council tabled two requests by Tom Ecker, director of Madison County Emergency Management Agency, for $275,700.
Included were three requests for funding: $186,000 by Adams, Richland and Stony Creek townships for reimbursement for the purchase of pickup trucks.
Emery said if the council approved the requests, along with the projected hazard pay for some county employees, it would deplete the available funds.
Ecker said Madison County and the townships were allocated $4.2 million in CARES Act funding by the federal government and that the county spent $1.2 million by October.
The Indiana Finance Authority, which disbursed the funds, asked counties to only submit coronavirus pandemic salary expenses starting in November, he said.
“We submitted applications for $1.2 million which was not processed by the state,” Ecker said.
Madison County did receive $2 million from the state for salary reimbursement which was transferred to the county’s general fund.
“Some requests will not be funded,” Emery said.
Council President Ben Gale said the requests for funding exceed the available funds.
