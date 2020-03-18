ANDERSON — The Madison County Government Center is joining the list of buildings that will be closed to the public as early as Friday in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Some county offices will be closed to the public starting Thursday.
Commissioner John Richwine said county employees will still be reporting to work to answer telephone calls and emails.
He said if a local resident needs to come to the courthouse they can make an appointment with the appropriate office.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said her office will be closed to the public starting Thursday, but the public can file cases and make payments online.
The courthouse is installing a drop box on the east side of the building for people to make payments.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the county health department, said arrangements are being made for some employees to be able to work from home.
She said county-owned buildings will be closed to the public at the earliest starting on Friday.
The Anderson Public Library announced Wednesday that the Main and Lapel branches will be closed to the public.
Sarah Later, director of the library, said all digital services will continue to be accessible.
Local residents needing a library card can fill out an application online, she said. Management staff will be monitoring the email account to activate new library cards.
The Madison County Health Department asked that all fitness facilities, gyms, live performance venues, theaters, bowling alleys, skating rinks and similar entertainment venues close no later than 8 p.m. Wednesday.
“These additional precautionary steps are important to help slow down the spread of the virus and protect Madison County residents,” Dr. Stephen Wright, health officer for the county, said.
The United Way of Madison County indicated area pantries, shelters and basic needs providers are working to continue services as the community, country and world contend with COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, things are changing so quickly that misinformation is bound to occur,” Nancy Vaughan, president of the United Way, said.
She said that every United Way in the country is dealing with a misleading viral Facebook post that recommends people call a specific number to access a COVID-19 relief fund.
People in need of services can still call 211 from anywhere to be directed to a local information and referral center.
“Here, we are working with all local human service providers, health care organizations, schools and businesses to assist those in need,” Vaughan said.
Plans include:
• Increasing access to the Thrive Network, a collaborative partnership that helps people connect to immediate services and work with coaches to develop a plan to achieve financial stability.
• Maintaining communication with local and state networks through the Covering Kids & Families Coalition, Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), Emergency Food & Shelter Program (EFSP), Indiana United Ways and with United Way Worldwide in order to address emerging needs quickly and effectively.
Vaughan said United Way of Madison County has a limited amount of discretionary funds as well as reserve funds that the board may consider directing to needs.
“We plan to maintain services, and we will address emerging needs as we are able, but we encourage those that can to support human services now,” she said.
Contributions to United Way of Madison County may be made at www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/give or by mail to P.O. Box 1200, Anderson, IN 46015-1200.
The Elwood City Council on Monday adopted a resolution to continue to keep the city hall and the Elwood Animal Shelter closed to the public indefinitely. The resolution also stated that no public meetings will take place.
City employees will be available to answer telephone calls and emails during the emergency.
