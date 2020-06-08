ANDERSON – After being closed to in-person court appearances for more than two months, the Madison County Court system is reopening Monday.
Since the Madison County Government Center was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, all the court activities have been taking place through virtual hearings via the internet.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley said the courts will begin conducting limited in-person hearings Monday.
He said a plan for a phased-in conducting of in-person court proceedings is being reviewed by the Indiana Supreme Court for final approval.
“We’re taking a phased-in approach,” Dudley said. “We are starting slow.”
He said the coronavirus data from the Madison County Health Department will determine the progress on in-person court hearings.
The plan includes the screening of people entering the Madison County Government Center. The screening will include a temperature check and to determine if anyone has symptoms of illness.
Jonathan Hughes, Madison County attorney, said the remainder of the courthouse will continue to be open by appointment only.
Dudley said everyone entering the building will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
There will be a limited number of in-person court hearings and most will be continued to be done remotely.
“There are certain cases that can’t be done through a Zoom meeting,” Dudley said. “Those will be scheduled throughout the day.”
The second phase is expected to start July 1 with the return of jury trials.
The phase will depend on the coronavirus numbers being reported by the health department.
“We will conform our conduct with the Health Department’s recommendations,” he said.
Dudley said there will be one trial per week for all six of the county’s courts.
“A jury trial is a tough chore,” he said. “How do you keep people socially distanced?”
Dudley said the plan to reopen the courts for in-person hearings was developed with the county health department, commissioners, prosecutor and public defenders.
“This is not a perfect plan,” he said. “We tried to balance the needs of the courts and safety.”
