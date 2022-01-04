ANDERSON — The Madison County circuit courts have temporarily suspended all jury trials, including speedy trial requests, through Jan. 17 because of the surge in the spread of COVID-19 and its omicron variant, which have led to increased hospitalizations.
Madison County Circuit Court Chief Judge David Happe issued the order Thursday.
“The court anticipates further CB order (Court Business) as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” the order said.
The court’s order is the latest taken by government officials as the surge in COVID cases last week pushed the county into the state’s red advisory level, indicating the most serious spread. The Alexandria and Elwood city councils last week announced they would meet remotely for their beginning of the year organization sessions on Monday, Jan. 3.
However, after meeting with officials from the Madison County Health Department, local school district, for the most part, opted to return to in-person classes after winter break, though some are allowing more flexibility for families that are more comfortable with online education now.
The Madison County courts’ decision is based on guidance provided in 2020 by the Indiana Supreme Court as the state entered the pandemic. The state's high court gave lower courts the flexibility to discontinue criminal trials in the event of an emergency.
“The Court finds such an emergency currently exists,” Happe’s order said. “The Court further finds that the nature of the emergency is such that an immediate cessation of jury trials is necessary in Madison County.”
