ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department reported Thursday three additional county residents have died from COVID-19.
The health department raised the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 51 since March 27.
Two of the 51 deaths were offenders at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, according to data provided by the Indiana Department of Correction.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, said an additional 19 people have tested positive for the virus, raising the total number to 434. She said nine of the new positive tests came from the Indiana Department of Correction facilities in the county.
The Indiana Department of Correction is reporting that 176 staff members and 346 offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus at all its facilities.
At the Pendleton Correctional Facility, 12 staff members have tested positive. The agency is reporting 86 offenders are in quarantine, which is almost double what was reported on Wednesday. Eighty-one offenders are in isolation, and 43 that have tested positive.
At the Pendleton juvenile facility, there are 17 staff members that have tested positive. The agency is reporting 20 offenders in quarantine, four in isolation and three that have tested positive.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) website shows 48 people in the county have died since March 27. The state data shows that 409 people have tested positive and that 1,852 people have been tested.
The difference in the numbers reported by ISDH and the county health department is because of a lag time in reporting.
During the past six days, there have been six coronavirus-related deaths in Madison County, including two at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Prior to that, there were no reported deaths for four days.
With ISDH and the county health department looking to expand testing for the coronavirus in the county, the numbers are expected to increase.
“With the more tests that are given, there will be more positive cases,” Grimes said.
The number of deaths in Indiana increased by 43 to 1,007, and the number of positive cases is now 17,835, an increase of 653 since Wednesday.
The ISDH website reported that at 148 long-term care facilities in the state have had at least one coronavirus test and 85 facilities have experienced at least one death.
Statewide, there are 1,467 patients in long-term care facilities that have tested positive for the virus and 260 deaths have been reported.
Those numbers have not changed in the past 24 hours.
In Madison County, it has been reported that 39 of the 51 deaths have been patients in long-term care facilities.
Thirty-one of the local long-term care facility deaths have been reported from Bethany Pointe Health Campus, seven at Summit Health & Living and one at Fall Creek Retirement Village.
According to the state, 90% of the deaths from the coronavirus are people over the age of 60.
The state agency is reporting that 17.6% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the number of patients on ventilators statewide climbed to 9.1% of the 2,872 ventilators available in the state.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 328 deaths. Lake County has 83 reported deaths. Johnson and Hamilton counties are both reporting 62 deaths. Allen County, where Fort Wayne is located, is reporting 50 deaths.
