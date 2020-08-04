ANDERSON — Madison County deputy prosecutor Mary Hutchison was appointed special prosecutor June 11 to investigate the case of three Lafayette police officers who were accused of using excessive force in a May arrest.
A Black man suspected of battery in the arrest was mauled on his neck by a police dog. Hutchison was appointed special prosecutor after Tippecanoe County’s prosecutor sought a special prosecutor.
This is the second time in recent months a Madison County deputy prosecutor has been appointed special prosecutor in a high-profile case involving police actions. Fellow deputy prosecutor Rosemary Khoury was appointed special prosecutor on June 4 in the Indianapolis fatal police shooting of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed in early May that sparked protests in the city about police brutality and body cameras.
Chief Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said when he was contacted about someone from his office handling the case, Hutchison was who he recommended. Cummings said Hutchison’s work in the five years she has served in Madison County has been outstanding and he has confidence in her abilities to bring justice to the case.
“It's part of the reason we’ve been selected on several of the most high-profile cases in the state for special prosecutors,” Cummings said. “Mary’s done an outstanding job in our community and done many of our high-profile cases we’ve had over the last several years. She has outstanding credentials.”
One of Hutchison’s main concerns with the case is to ensure she and law enforcement have all the evidence they need before any decisions are made.
“I don’t want the case to be tried in the media,” Hutchison said. “I know that some videos have been released, but I think it's really important that before any decisions are made that we have absolutely all the evidence.”
Because the case is pending, Hutchison said she could not discuss much, but said she asked Indiana State Police to investigate rather than local police to ensure integrity in the investigation.
“I think it's just smart in a case that involves any law enforcement to have an outside agency do the investigation just to make sure there is no favoritism and there’s nothing going on,” Hutchison said.
Before coming to Madison County, Hutchison was a prosecutor in Marion County working with the grand jury. A function of a grand jury is to review police action fatalities, so Hutchison plans to bring that experience in Marion County into her investigation in Tippecanoe County.
“I have a considerable amount of experience in dealing with investigations involving law enforcement, so I think that experience will help me in just learning what evidence needs to be gathered, making sure it's a thorough investigation and not being afraid to do the right thing,” Hutchison said.
