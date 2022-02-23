ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department is beginning to shift focus from COVID-19 and back to other aspects of health care.
As of Wednesday, the county had dropped to a yellow advisory for COVID-19.
“We are transitioning into an endemic phasic, officially,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for MCHD.
At the first county health board meeting of the year Wednesday, Mellinger announced that she has received a demobilization plan from the state health department.
After June 30, the county health department will no longer have access to the COVID-19 testing system through the state health department. Additionally, the grant that the county received to provide testing will expire June 30.
The room that the health department is using as a vaccination site will be converted back into a conference room starting in April.
The health department will be reducing hours for vaccination and testing as a part of the demobilization plan.
She noted that despite the reduced hours, people who walk into the health department for vaccinations will still be able to receive one.
Mellinger said that while the number of positive COVID-19 cases is dropping across the state, these numbers do not include home test kits.
With the health department decreasing COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts, focus will be shifted to other areas of healthcare, including that of schoolchildren.
Tiffany Denton, public health nurse and outreach coordinator at MCHD, noted that with the shift, the mobile unit will be used to help local schools catch up on things like physicals and eye exams.
“We’re hoping to do every school system (in the county).”
Mellinger noted that the health department plans on collaborating with other local organizations when it comes to aiding schools.
“We’ve got this beautiful health department on wheels, and we need to utilize it.”
Sarah Neal, nursing professor at Anderson University and school liaison for MCHD, was hired to work with local schools to help them manage contact tracing, testing and other COVID-19 tasks. As numbers have declined, her role has shifted to all aspects of children’s health.
Neal will be aiding Denton and the mobile unit in helping schoolchildren get caught up on their immunizations, eye exams, physicals and much more.
“It’s going to be a big job, but I’m excited (and) happy to do it,” Neal said.
The mobile unit still will give COVID-19 vaccinations, just on a lower scale.
Denton noted that the number of vaccinations being administered through the mobile unit has declined. For the past four months, that unit has gone to Elwood every week to give vaccinations. Each week, about 200 people would come; only 7 came the most recent visit.
The CDC is set to update COVID-19 guidelines in the coming days, as positive cases have dropped across the nation.
