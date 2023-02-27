ANDERSON — A former employee of the Madison County Clerk’s office has been fined for leaking confidential information.
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley fined former deputy clerk Curtina Johnson $10,000 plus 8% interest Friday.
According to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna, Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe in August 2021 granted a search warrant to the Hamilton County Drug Task Force for a property in Anderson.
Hanna said that before the search warrant was served, law enforcement officials learned the occupant of the investigation was aware of the existence of the warrant.
The initial search warrant wasn’t served because of safety concerns and subsequently a second warrant was obtained and the target of the warrant was charged in federal court with several counts of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s office asked the Indiana State Police and FBI to conduct an investigation into the leak of the original search warrant information.
The investigation determined, according to Hanna, that Johnson was aware that her daughter knew the target of the search warrant and warned her to stay away from the person. Johnson's daughter then informed the person about the search warrant, Hanna said.
Current Madison County Clerk Linda Smith terminated Johnson’s employment and has taken measures in the office to guard against future leaks.
“Regardless of her motivation for leaking the information, Johnson’s actions put law enforcement in danger,” Hanna said. “We take the safety of law enforcement very seriously, and we will hold anyone accountable who jeopardizes that.”