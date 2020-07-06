ANDERSON – In what might be the first program of its kind in Indiana, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will use a forensic interview center to investigate abuse of senior citizens.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester announced recently that the prosecutor’s office, in conjunction with Adult Protective Services (APS) Region 6 and Kids Talk Child Advocacy Center, a program of Aspire Indiana Health, will begin utilizing victim-friendly forensic interview services to respond to allegations of abuse of the elderly and dependent adults.
“The prosecutor’s office has had such success in bringing justice for child victims since the opening of Kids Talk, that it only makes sense to utilize this sensitive, non-leading type of interviewing as a tool to elicit statements from adults who are vulnerable to those who would prey on them,” Koester said. “Forensic interviews are neutral by design and ensure that statements are those of the person being interviewed rather than being influenced by others.”
Koester, along with Aspire Health Indiana, was instrumental in bringing the child advocacy center to Madison County in 2014.
APS Region 6, directed by David Callahan, serves seven counties: Madison, Delaware, Henry, Grant, Blackford, Jay and Randolph. The region receives about 250 reports of elder/dependent adult abuse each quarter.
Callahan was appointed by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, who oversees the Region 6 office.
In cases where potential criminal activity is indicated, APS will call upon the forensic interviewers at Kids Talk to assist.
“Specially trained forensic interviewers are an invaluable tool when dealing with endangered adults who may suffer with cognitive deficiencies that APS investigators are not equipped to or are not comfortable dealing with on a regular basis,” Koester said.
Kids Talk director Denise Valdez said that, when the expansion of the Kid’s Talk program was first discussed, the organization immediately voiced support.
“When the prosecutor’s office proposed the idea of expanding our services to include endangered adults, the staff of Kids Talk and the executives at Aspire Indiana Health immediately understood the importance of joining forces in this collaboration and are happy to lend our expertise to help,” Valdez said.
“We appreciate the dedication of the prosecutor’s office to respond to child victims since 2014 and are eager to see the results of our collaboration for endangered adults.”
Over 3,200 children have been served at Kids Talk since 2014.
The APS program receives and investigates reports regarding adults within the state of Indiana who may be endangered. The organization also coordinates responses to protect adults who are victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation.
